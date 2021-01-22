CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

CSX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2,640.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 216,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 208,623 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

