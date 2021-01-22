CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €50.85 ($59.82) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,911.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.60.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

