Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

CMI stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

