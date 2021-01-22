Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 125,437 Shares

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $1,216,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of Cumulus Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $292,989.06.

On Thursday, November 12th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 79,742 shares of Cumulus Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $527,094.62.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.36 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 265,903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 72.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 102,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.