Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

