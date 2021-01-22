Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). 128,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 296,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.90 ($1.16).

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The company has a market capitalization of £367.55 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.84.

Custodian REIT Company Profile (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

