DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

