DA Davidson Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Neutral

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

RDFN opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Redfin by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth $664,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

