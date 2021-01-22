Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

