Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.