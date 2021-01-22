Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Danaher worth $176,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,202. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.52. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

