Daniel Hamilton Sells 98,500 Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Stock

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Daniel Hamilton sold 98,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$10,342.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,776,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,577.02.

Shares of CVE:DRV opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. Peruvian Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.10.

About Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V)

Duran Ventures Inc engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

