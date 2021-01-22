DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,518.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $48,518.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,526.39 or 1.00146153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

