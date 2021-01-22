Darren C. Newberry Sells 20,175 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,133. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

