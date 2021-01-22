Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 5.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.55 and last traded at $104.28. 3,548,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,053,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.09.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,505.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,077 shares of company stock valued at $131,048,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 587.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

