David G. Norris Sells 7,500 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

