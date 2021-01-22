David N. Gill Sells 2,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YMAB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

