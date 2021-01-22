DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 340,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 280,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

