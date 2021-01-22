DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,001.79

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,001.79 and traded as low as $5,780.00. DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at $5,784.00, with a volume of 249,463 shares changing hands.

DCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,489.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,001.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.