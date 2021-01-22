DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $106,996.66 and approximately $338.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

