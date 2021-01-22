DeFinition Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $990.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00273786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038811 BTC.

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu.

DeFinition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

