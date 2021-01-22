Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.