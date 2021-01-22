Denali Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

