Denali Advisors LLC Sells 89,100 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 569.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CNA Financial by 139.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in CNA Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 421,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

