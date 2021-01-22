Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given New $1.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Denison Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.