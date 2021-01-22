Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

DENN stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

