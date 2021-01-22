Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

