Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

