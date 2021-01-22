Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

