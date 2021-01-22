Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $66.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.12 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.