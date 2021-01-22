Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TNLIY stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34. Trainline has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

