Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STWRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.