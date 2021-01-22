Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.10 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €6.10 ($7.18) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.74 ($7.93).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.24 ($12.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.83. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €15.47 ($18.19). The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

