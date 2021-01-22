Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.95 ($23.47).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.11 ($17.77) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

