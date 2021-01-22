Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Down to $265.00

Shares of Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $265.00, but opened at $252.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 23,731 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.62.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

