Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.