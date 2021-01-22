Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 844,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 780,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $172,130.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $91,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock worth $24,893,029. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,445,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

