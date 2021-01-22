Diebold Nixdorf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,782 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 843% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

