Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

