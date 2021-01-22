DigitalNote Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $24,072.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00417648 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,135,185 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,278,980 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.