Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.14

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 1391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,658,585.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,096 shares of company stock worth $17,940,927. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

