Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.30

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.30 and traded as high as $61.08. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 243,947 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

