Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.38

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 164595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

