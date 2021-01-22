Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 5283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.07.

The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

