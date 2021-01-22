Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

