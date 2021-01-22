DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,957 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

