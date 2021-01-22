DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,097,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 121,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

