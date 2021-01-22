DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.