DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

MCHP stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

