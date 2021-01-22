DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Schlumberger stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

